Man shot while driving in Huron Township Tuesday morning

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Huron Township police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning while driving through the township.

According to police, the 41-year-old Riverview man was driving in the 27500 block of Huron River Dr. when an unknown person fired multiple shots into his vehicle.

The man was shot while the passenger was not injured. He stopped the vehicle and a passenger ran to a nearby house and called 911. He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. Police say the man was reported as alert, cooperative and expected to survive.

“At this point we are still investigating whether our victim was specifically targeted or if this was a random act. We ask the community to stay vigilant and remain aware of their surroundings," Huron Township Public Safety Director Everette Robins said in a release. "We further ask that if anyone should see anything suspicious or have any information on this incident, please call our department immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-753-4400.