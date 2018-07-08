Man suspected of multiple home invasions in Oakland, Wayne counties arrested in Farmington Hills

(WXYZ) - Police have arrested a suspect involved in a series of home invasions in Farmington Hills.

Farmington Hills police arrested 37-year-old Eric Dwight Roberson on Saturday, July 7.

Roberson, who is also suspected of several home invasions in Oakland and Wayne counties, was arrested in Farmington Hills near Freedom and Drake roads. Police say he was caught while attempting to enter homes in the area wearing a ski mask and gloves.

Police say Roberson admitted to attempting to break into the homes to steal cash.

According to a release, the arrest was made in a multi-jurisdictional joint effort. The districts involved include the South Oakland Narcotics Intelligence Consortium, the Western Wayne Criminal Response Team, Farmington Hills Police Directed Patrol Unit, Troopers from the Michigan State Police and the West Bloomfield K9 team.

Roberson was arraigned at the 47th District Court and given a $50,000 cash bond. He will appear next in court on July 20 at 8:30 a.m.