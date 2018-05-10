Metro Detroit school sends funny note warning students not to bring avocados

(WXYZ) - Parents, hide your avocados tomorrow!

The west Bloomfield School district sent home a quite humorous letter warning parents about a plan organized by students to bring avocados to Abbott Middle School on Friday.

Here’s the letter parents received:

For some strange reason many students have organized a plan to bring AVOCADOS to school tomorrow (this has included posting signs around the school as well). Harmless but we are unsure why. We would appreciate your help to keep your avocados at home.

Avocados brought to school that create a disturbance in school will be taken from students and the office staff will be making the biggest dish of guacamole ever! :)

Thank you for your help. I know--middle school, right? We can't make this stuff up! But at least it will be Friday!

Thank you!