Metro Detroit Weather: Pick of the week today

After a start in the upper 20s and low 30s today we should hit around 50° or a little higher in the afternoon. Temps will be at or above average through the weekend but we're tracking our next round of rain.

Today: After a bright morning clouds increase in the afternoon with highs around 50°. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

The Weekend: Tracking some rain Saturday night into Sunday with high temps hovering in the mid to upper 40s. Big change in the temps after this weekend with rain, snow and cold in the forecast.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn