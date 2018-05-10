Metro Detroit woman wins $1 million playing Lottery's Casino Millions instant game

(WXYZ) - A Washtenaw County woman hit the lottery jackpot!

Christina Faussett, of Saline, won $1 million playing Michigan Lottery's Casino Millions Instant Game.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Sunoco gas station on Saline Avenue in Saline. Faussett's husband, Don Smith, bought her the tickets as a surprise after finding he had an extra $20.

Fausset scratched the ticket and couldn't believe what she was seeing.

"When I saw the '1MIL' symbol, I started scratching much slower. I handed the ticket to my husband and told him: 'I think I won $1 million!' When I saw that his hands were shaking and he couldn't hold the ticket still, I knew it was real," Faussett said.

The 43-year-old winner claimed her prize on Wednesday, choosing to tak a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000.

'"Winning comes at a great time. We'll be able to look into upgrading our home and set up a college fund for our son," Faussett said.