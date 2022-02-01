Metro Detroit's biggest snowstorm in 7 years is headed this way

(WXYZ) — There have only been 13 snowstorms that have hit us with a foot or more of snow in Detroit's history. We could be adding the 14th starting Tuesday night.

It will begin with rain late Tuesday, but by Wednesday's morning rush it will be all snow. That commute will be sloppy with snow on top of rain and the road conditions will only get worse through the day. Travel will be tough all the way through Thursday night.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the entire region starting very early Wednesday morning and running through late Thursday evening.

The snow Wednesday morning will have the heaviest feel of the entire storm because of temperatures in the low 30s. Shoveling late Wednesday will be a smart move to get that heavy layer off and make shoveling easier for later.

The feel of the snow will get lighter with colder temperatures by the end of the day Wednesday, but it will just keep coming and coming and coming. There could be 6" to 10" by midnight Wednesday in many areas.

On Thursday that lighter snow will work against us as north winds increase and create blowing and drifting snow while even more snow continues to fall. The heaviest snow Thursday will be more likely around Detroit and south compared to areas north of the city.

The second surge will be heaviest in Lenawee and Monroe counties. That is where the greatest snowstorm totals will fall.

This storm will impact us with anywhere from 36 to 40 hours of snowfall. If there are any lighter moments they will be Wednesday night before the second surge moves in from the south on Thursday.

Any let-up will not be long enough for the plows to catch up completely.

We will continue to track this storm and give you updates through its entirety here, on social media, and on TV20 Detroit and Channel 7! For now, sharpen your shovels and stretch your backs. It looks to be one you will remember.