MGM Grand Detroit to eliminate plastic drinking straws

DETROIT (WXYZ) - MGM Resorts International announced that it will no longer be serving straws and that straws would only be provided upon request.

MGM says the initiative aims to remove more than 250,000 straws a day from landfills and waterways.

“MGM is one of the largest multi-concept restaurant operators in the world. As such, it is our responsibility to do our part to help eliminate debris from landfills and waterways,” said Cindy Ortega, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, MGM Resorts International. “The elimination of plastic straws is the latest addition to MGM’s comprehensive environmental responsibility program and can further enhance our efforts to protect our planet.”

Both single-use plastic "stir straws" and drinking straws have been removed from casino floors, buffets, cafes, bars and lounges.