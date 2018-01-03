Michigan DE Chase Winovich returning for fifth season at UM
10:30 AM, Jan 3, 2018
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich will forego the NFL and return to the Wolverines for a fifth season, he announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
“Those who stay will be champions”
After much deliberation, I have decided to forego the NFL and come back to Michigan for one last season. It’s my absolute honor to represent this university for one more season after everything it has done for me. Time to work pic.twitter.com/l8pb1Z4Chq