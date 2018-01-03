Michigan DE Chase Winovich returning for fifth season at UM

10:30 AM, Jan 3, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Chase Winovich #15 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with Noah Furbush #59 of the Michigan Wolverines after the Michigan Wolverines recovered a fumble and scored against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tom Pennington
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich will forego the NFL and return to the Wolverines for a fifth season, he announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.

In the post, Winovich wrote "It's my absolute honor to represent this university for one more season after everything it has done for me. Time to work."

Winovich recorded 73 total tackles for the Wolverines this season, 36 of which were solo. That includes 19 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

His 19 tackles for loss led the Big Ten and eight sacks was good enough for second. 

