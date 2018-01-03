Michigan DE Chase Winovich returning for fifth season at UM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich will forego the NFL and return to the Wolverines for a fifth season, he announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“Those who stay will be champions”

After much deliberation, I have decided to forego the NFL and come back to Michigan for one last season. It’s my absolute honor to represent this university for one more season after everything it has done for me. Time to work pic.twitter.com/l8pb1Z4Chq — Chase Winovich (@Chase_Winovich) January 3, 2018

In the post, Winovich wrote "It's my absolute honor to represent this university for one more season after everything it has done for me. Time to work."

Winovich recorded 73 total tackles for the Wolverines this season, 36 of which were solo. That includes 19 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

His 19 tackles for loss led the Big Ten and eight sacks was good enough for second.