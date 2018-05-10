Michigan girl taking food to homeless struck by car, dies
5:45 AM, May 10, 2018
8:17 AM, May 10, 2018
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a roadway in western Michigan to feed homeless people in a park.
The crash happened Tuesday night near a bridge over the Grand River in Grand Rapids. Officers who responded found Nevaeh Alston unconscious in the roadway. She was taken to a hospital, where police say she died.
Relatives say Nevaeh, who was with her mother, was carrying fresh fruit. Her uncle was across the street.
Nevaeh was a student at Kent Hills Elementary School. Principal Benjamin Rogers says in a letter to parents that she would be "greatly missed."
Police say the driver of the vehicle is a Grand Rapids resident and neither alcohol nor speed appeared to be a factor.
