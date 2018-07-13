Michigan Health Department reminds families to get vaccinated following measles cases

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service is urging families to make sure they are protected from 'vaccine-preventable illnesses.'

The reminder comes after two cases of measles were acquired overseas and brought into the state recently.

If families are traveling aboard, it is especially important to get vaccinated said chief medical executive Dr. Eden Wells.

"Several countries in western Europe, including France, Italy, England and Germany, are currently having measles outbreaks,” Wells said. “Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from the harmful, sometimes deadly consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases."

Officials encourage residents to get vaccinated two to three weeks before the start of a trip. Infants as young as six months should also get vaccinated against measles if traveling outside the United States.