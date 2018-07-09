Michigan Humane Society hosting adoption event at Detroit's Eastern Market

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Michigan Humane Society is giving you the chance to meet your new best friend with an adoption event at Detroit's Eastern Market this month.

MHS's Meet Your Best Friend at the Market is happening on Sunday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be more than 50 different kittens, puppies, cats and dogs up for adoption at the market.

In September, the humane society is also hosting two adoption events at the Detroit Zoo, on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Saturday, Sept. 15.

For more information on the Eastern Market event, click here. For more information on the zoo events, click here.