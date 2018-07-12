Michigan man sentenced to 20 months in prison for attacking woman with sword

Eddie Skellett, 60, slashed a 55-year-old woman with a sword, causing a significant cut to her face.
He was charged with four felonies and was sentenced for two of those felonies, including assault with intent to murder and fleeing police in the third degree.
Skellett was also accused of sexually assaulting another woman and was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, but was found not guilty.
