Michigan Muslim man barred from entering U.S. by 'no-fly list'

(WXYZ) - The Council on American-Islamic Relations Legal Defense Fund and Michigan chapter filed a lawsuit on behalf of an American Muslim permanent resident from Michigan who is being prevented from boarding a flight back to his home in the United States from Pakistan.

Since being placed on a "no-fly list," Kamran Majeed has not seen his wife and child in five months, has lost his job and is at risk of losing his legal permanent resident status for not maintaining his residency requirements in the U.S.

CAIR's lawsuit seeks to secure Majeed's return to his home.

CAIR National Litigation Director Lena Masri, who is representing Majeed, said: "The U.S. government's policy of using the unconstitutional no-fly list as a tool to prevent innocent, law-abiding American Muslims from returning to their homes is harmful and illegal."

"We will fight to reunite the plaintiff with his family in Michigan. No one deserves to be separated from loved ones without constitutionally-adequate due process."

