Michigan's longest zip line opening in metro Detroit this weekend

MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - The longest zip line in Michigan is set to open this weekend in metro Detroit. The zip line will debut on Saturday, July 14 at Camp Dearborn in Milford.

Coming in at 1,436 feet, the ride starts at the top of a six-story tower and takes riders over Lake #1 before landing at the Main Beach. Riders can reach speeds of up to 35 mph over the course of about 40 seconds.

There will be two lines on the zip line for people in different weight classes. The first will be for people ages 8 and up between 75 and 235 pounds, while the other line is for riders between 100 and 285 pounds.

Tickets for campers staying at Camp Dearborn are $13 per ride or $30 for three rides, while it's $15 for one ride and $40 for three rides for everyone else. It also costs $8 to get inside Camp Dearborn for daily visitors.

The camp is located on General Motors Rd. just west of downtown Milford.