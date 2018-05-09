Michigan State Police cracking down on I-94 drivers

DETROIT (WXYZ) - If you travel I-94 with regularity, prepare to see more Michigan State Police troopers.

Throughout spring and summer, MSP troopers are going to increase their presence along the I-94 corridor from the Indiana border to Wayne County. The move comes after a jump in traffic crashes by 7 percent between 2016 and 2017. Commercial-vehicle crash numbers jumped even higher.

“Most crashes are preventable, and the dangerous behaviors we see on I-94 need to change,” said Col. Kristie Etue, director of the MSP. “Now is the time to send the message that these dangerous driving behaviors will not be tolerated. Hopefully, we can make I-94 much safer this summer.”

Patrols are expected to target distracted and aggressive driving, specifically following too closely, improper lane use and excessive speed. According to drivers, it’s behavior they’re all too familiar with.

“It can be very crazy,” said Rhonda Alford, a driver who uses I-94 for her daily commute. “People are weaving in-between cars, they’re not paying attention and there is almost no speed limit on 94.”

“I see a lot of traffic veering in every lane,” said Al Hodge. “It’s just a ton of people on their cell phones constantly. Makes me feel like my life is in jeopardy.”

Michigan State Police said they’ll take a zero tolerance approach to dangerous driving behaviors.