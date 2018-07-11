MoGo bike share expanding service in Detroit & 5 metro Detroit cities

(WXYZ) - MoGo bike share is growing in Detroit and across the area after more than a year in operation. On Wednesday, the group announced plans to expand in the city of Detroit and to operate in five other metro Detroit cities.

The expansion is planned for the spring of 2019, and will add about 30 new stations to the current MoGo system. The cities included in the expansion include Berkley, Ferndale, Huntington Woods, Oak Park and Royal Oak.

On top of the stations, there will also be about 150 more bikes. It was made possible with a nearly $500,000 grant from the Transportation Alternatives Program from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.

“People’s transportation needs don’t stop at city borders,” said Lisa Nuszkowski, founder and executive director, MoGo. “Expansion of bike share sends an important message about our ability to work together to solve transportation challenges in the region while providing people with an affordable and convenient way to get where they need to go.”

While specific station locations haven't been determined yet, MoGo will work with the communities to determine where they should be.

MoGo offers riders several different options for passes. A daily pass is $8 and gives them an unlimited number of 30-minute trips for 24 hours. A monthly pass does the same for $18 but gives them an unlimited number of 30-minute trips for 30 days. A yearly pass is $80.

Currently, there are more than 40 stations spread across Detroit with docks in downtown, Midtown, New Center, Corktown, Eastern Market and more. To see a list of full maps, click here.