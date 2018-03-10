Monday at 11: Uber and Lyft driver dangers

Cloudy
HI: 37°
LO: 24°
Dangerous situations for Uber and Lyft drivers across the country and on the roads of metro Detroit.
(WXYZ) - Dangerous situations for Uber and Lyft drivers across the country and on the roads of metro Detroit.
7 Investigator Heather Catallo takes you behind the wheel.
The high-tech ways some drivers are protecting themselves and what that means if you're the passenger.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.