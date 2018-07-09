Monday, July 9 is the last day to register to vote in Michigan's August primary

(WXYZ) - July 9 is the deadline to register to vote in the August primary election.

To vote, you have to be at least 18 years old by Election Day and a U.S. citizen. You also have to live in the city or township where you're going to register.

You can register at the city or township's clerk's office, or at any Secretary of State office.

To check and see if you are already registered, click here.

For information on how to register to vote, click here.