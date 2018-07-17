Monroe woman walked runway while breastfeeding baby

MIAMI, FL. (WXYZ) - The runway is usually a place for glitz and glamour, but for one Michigan woman, it was where she took the opportunity to feed her five-month-old baby.

Mara Martin of Monroe, Michigan was in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swim Search runway show on Sunday with her daughter Aria. The baby girl was wearing blue headphones as they were meet with applause as she breastfeeds her baby.

Mara Martin posted to Instagram Monday sharing her runway pic and saying she’s grateful for all the support. One woman writing “You are a model in the true sense of the word. a woman feeding her beloved infant is normal, and you are a role model to millions of women.”

While some online attacked the mother for “seeking attention,” her supporters are seeing past those comments. With another woman writing “you will get a lot of pushback….but I hope you realize how powerful and amazing you are!!!”

Breastfeeding in public is not always meet with such support. Recently a woman at California Pizza kitchen at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township was asked to cover up by a manager. The mother taking to Facebook stating she ended up leaving the restaurant. Angering those advocating for breastfeeding mothers.

“A baby has to eat when they need to eat. that is what protects mom’s milk supply to ensure the milk is there when the baby needs it. if mom delays feedings then mom’s milk supply is going to suffer,” said Meghan Illesiu of La Leche League, a group supporting breastfeeding mothers.

There are 48 states including Michigan have laws allowing mothers to breastfeed in public.