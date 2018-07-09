Detroit's Most Wanted captured: Franklin Flood arrested in Berea, Kentucky

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A dangerous fugitive with a lengthy criminal history including kidnap and escape has been captured after being featured as one of our Detroit's Most Wanteds.

Franklin Flood was taken into custody by the United States Marshal Services Kentucky Fugitive Apprehension team in Berea, Kentucky. That's south of Lexington, where Flood was known to have ties.

This is the second time the U.S. Marshals had been tasked with tracking down Flood. He escaped a halfway house in 2012 and was caught and went back to prison. After serving more time, he was released again, and police say it wasn’t long until he got back into trouble.

“To be on the DEA’s radar, he was moving a serious amount of drugs,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Rob Watson said.

A massive DEA investigation led police to Franklin Flood but selling drugs was just one of his many crimes.

“Flood has an assaultive past and previous charges of home invasion, assault, kidnapping, child endangerment, stolen property, breaking and entering and weapons,” Watson said. “He knows he’s wanted and he’s attempting to avoid apprehension.”

Flood has a history of escape.

“He was transferred to a halfway house after serving time in prison for dealing narcotics,” Watson said. He escaped from the halfway house, the U.S. Marshals caught him in 2012, he went back to prison. He’s now back out on release and committed another crime, breaking into somebody’s house.”

The U.S. Marshals say Flood knew how to hide and may have been living under an alias.

“Mr. Flood has gone by the aliases of Monet Carter, Mario Cartier, Mario Carter, Corey Carter, Cartey Carter,” Watson said.

Franklin Flood is 39-years-old he’s 5-foot-8 150 pounds.

Police say Flood is most recently wanted for breaking into a home and violating his conditions of supervised release.

“He knows he’s wanted and he’s willing to put anybody else in jeopardy to avoid apprehension,” Watson said.