Detroit's Most Wanted: Antonio Davis and Travis Nelson

This week, we’re taking a look at Detroit’s most violent criminals, still at large and still at the top of the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted List.

“Antonio Davis has been off the radar since 2014,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia said.

Antonio Davis is a lifelong criminal accused of a heinous crime. It happened in a Coney Island parking lot on the city’s west side. Police say Davis and a friend ambushed a man walking out of the restaurant whipped out a gun demanding his money and keys.

He has no job; he has no way to get income, so he’s probably out doing more armed robberies right now.

Though the victim complied, police say Davis’s partner-in-crime shot the man in the leg. The victim took off to find help, but police say surveillance video shows Davis pulling the victim’s 9-week-old poodle from the car, slamming him to the ground and killing the small dog instantly.

“He has a distinct look; he’s 5’3” 135 pounds, not only that- he has a tattoo right across his neck that says loyalty – you cannot miss this guy,” Garcia said.

Another fugitive still at large is Travis Nelson. Police say he stalked out his ex-girlfriend with every intention of killing her.

“Nelson’s seen driving up and down his ex-girlfriend's neighborhood,” Garcia said.

Police say Nelson pulled out an AK-47 in front of a west side home on Mendota and began shooting.

“He unloads on them, takes about 10-12 shots, two of the people got shot seriously hit, and the female took scrap metal, so everyone was hit in this car,” Garcia said.

Police say he left them for dead.

Twenty-eight-year-old Travis Nelson is 6’3” 170 pounds with a large distinct scar on the right side of his face. Both he and Antonio Davis are believed to be on Detroit’s west side and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“It’s been too long,” Garcia said. “Out there living with your head on a swivel looking around wondering if law enforcement's coming after you, it’s too long it’s no way to live.”

As always, there’s a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of any fugitives we feature on Detroit’s Most Wanted. You can call the U.S. Marshals and remain anonymous at (313) 234-5656.