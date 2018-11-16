Detroit's Most Wanted captured: Ryan Ector in custody in Minnesota

DETROIT (WXYZ) - UPDATE: Ryan Ector was found not guilty of all charges by a bench trial on Sept. 6, 2018.

Original story below

Another of out Detroit's Most Wanted is off the streets, this time captured in St. Paul, Minnesota by the United States Marshall Service North Star Fugitive task force.

Police say Ryan Ector was taken into custody thanks to a 7 Action News viewer's tip.

Police say it’s was crime of passion, a shooting on Detroit’s West Side left Ector on the run, and his victim living in fear.

Police say Ector has never been in trouble with the law but something set him off at a home this summer that has him on the run and hiding from police this Christmas.

“According to DPD, Ector shows up and gets in an argument with this girl saying that she’s getting in the way of some kind of relationship.” Deputy Aaron Garcia, supervisor of the U.S. Marshals Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team said.

Detroit Police believe a love triangle triggered the shooting at a west side home in August.

“He goes in the house and he starts shooting some rounds, one barely missing her head- it didn’t hit her, but it was inches away from her head and he takes off and flees,” Garcia said.

Police identified the shooter as 32-year-old Ryan Ector, a Whitmore Lake resident who has never been on police radar.

“He got a degree, no criminal history in the past and he commits this crime of passion apparently out of anger,” Garcia said.

Ector was arrested after the shooting.

“He has two guns in his pocket, one in each pocket when he gets arrested- he was going there for a purpose,” Garcia said.

Ector failed to show up for court.

“Thank God he did not hit the victim, she’s not injured except emotionally,” Garcia said.

Ryan Ector is 6’1” tall, 230 pounds and was last known to be driving a grey Buick.

The U.S. Marshals encouraged him to turn himself in as the hunt to find him intensified.

“Don’t do this to your family during the holidays, it’s not worth it,” Garcia said.

He was captured instead.