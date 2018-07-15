MSP, Coast Guard searching for woman who went underwater near Belle Isle

(WXYZ) - Michigan State Police and the Coast Guard are searching for a woman who went underwater near Belle Isle and never resurfaced.

According to police, 26-year-old Destiny Smith was swimming off a boat that was docked at one of the beaches on Saturday afternoon.

Smith's family tells 7 Action News she is a pre-dental student at Wayne State University.

A team is searching the Detroit River until dark and will resume their efforts in the morning.

