MSU Interim President John Engler to testify before Congress over Nassar scandal

(WXYZ) - Michigan State University Interim President John Engler will testify before Congress on July 24 on the Larry Nassar scandal.

Engler will be testifying before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance and Data Security, said MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant.

The subcommittee is calling the presentation "Strengthening and Empowering US Amateur Athletes: Moving Forward with Solutions."

Engler and the Board of Trustees reached a settlement of $500 million to Nassar survivors, which was approved in June.

However, Engler has faced a significant amount of controversy for emails that stated survivors of Nassar were being manipulated by trial lawyers, and that Rachel Denhollander, one of the first to speak out against Larry Nassar, was receiving kickbacks from her attorney.

Despite Engler's apology, 120 Nassar survivors called for his removal.