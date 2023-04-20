MSU professor talks security risks on TikTok

EAST LANSING, Mich. — TikTok is all over the U.S. and on Michigan State University's campus, but does it propose a security risk? I talked to an expert to find out more.

"TikTok is less transparent perhaps than social media are. Not to say that other social media are transparent, but we don't know its algorithms very well," said Dr. Johannes Bauer, a professor at Michigan State.

One of the main reasons for that unknown is because of its security and relation to the Chinese government.

"The Chinese government owns 1% of TikTok through a subsidiary in Beijing, so there is this fear that there might be a back door," Bauer said.

If that so-called back door is in use, it could leak or collect user information without their knowledge, so Bauer recommends smart social media practice.

"In general, I think the principles you apply in all social media should be applied on TikTok as well," Bauer said.

So there was an experts look, but what do students on campus have to say?

"I don't think it's a huge threat to be honest. I think there are bigger threats in our country besides TikTok. I think we should be focusing on other things perhaps," said Reese Carlson, a sophomore at Michigan State University.

Freshman Jemeil Jenkins said, "I don't think its a security threat, I just think its like any other app."

For now, TikTok will be an app that continues to grow in popularity across this campus, while risks on security still float around.

