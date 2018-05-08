MSU Trustee Mitch Lyons found not guilty of assault

(WXYZ) - Michigan State University Trustee and former NFL player Mitch Lyons was found not guilty Monday after being charge with assaulting a youth basketball referee in December.

The charges stem from a girl's basketball game tournament at Grass Lake Middle School.

A referee claimed that Lyons pushed him twice and threatened him after the team Lyons was coaching lost the game. Lyons denied the claims, saying he was targeted because of his position at MSU, which is under intense scrutiny from the Larry Nassar scandal.

Lyons says he's now considering taking legal action of his own.