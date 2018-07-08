Multiple abandoned building fires believed to be arson

DETROIT, Mich. - One building in northeast Detroit has been destroyed after a fire Saturday afternoon. Crews said the fire broke out around 5 p.m. at the corner of E. McNichols Road and Moenart Street.

“Working with the best fire department in the world," said Chief Michael Jefferson. "Everyone was safe. No one was hurt, and the fire's under control."

No one was inside the abandoned building when the fire broke out. Right now this fire is being investigated as arson.

“Well you know vacant buildings with no utilities hooked up to them don’t just catch fire themselves," Chief Jefferson said.

Chief Jefferson said they had been called out to many fires in this area on an average of six to 10 a week. He believes most of them are arson, but he doesn't know why people are setting these fires.

“I wish I could tell you," Chief Jefferson said. "A lot of people like to see this. You see people with cameras, taking pictures. A lot of people get off on this."

Chief Jefferson says it's almost impossible to catch many of these arsonists, but he encourages people who see people being suspicious to please report it.