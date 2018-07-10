Multiple car break-ins reported in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A string of car break-ins have been reported over the past weekend in Washtenaw County.

Four larcenies happened on Friday, July 6.

Around 7:10 a.m., deputies responded to a theft on Lakeshore Boulevard in Ypsilanti Township. Unknown suspects stole a wallet from an unlocked vehicle between 11:00 p.m. July 5 and 7:00 p.m. July 6th. Around 10:25 a.m., deputies responded to a theft on Lakeshore Boulevard that happened between 10:30 p.m. July 5 and 8:00 a.m. July 6. The suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and stole cash and sunglasses. Around 11:40 a.m., deputies responded to a larceny on Lakeview Drive. During the night, unknown suspects entered an unlocked car, stealing a credit/debit card. Around 10:25 a.m., deputies responded to another larceny that happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. July 3 through 2:00 p.m. July 6.

Six car larcenies happened on Sunday, July 8.

All six break-ins took place on the 2000 block of Sagebrush Circle. Suspects took a variety of unknown items from unlocked cars, police say.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, each case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact deputies at (734) 484-6740.