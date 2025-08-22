Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny and warm before a glimpse of fall

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
This morning, there may be some foggy spots. The sun should return for most of the day Friday. Saturday afternoon there could be a shower.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. Winds: Variable around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or storm chance in the afternoon and evening. The chance for rain and storms is 30% but some storms could be strong. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: More showers and clouds are possible with cooler air moving in. Highs will briefly reach the mid 70s.

