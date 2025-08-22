Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny and warm before a glimpse of fall

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. Winds: Variable around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny and warm before a cool down next week

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or storm chance in the afternoon and evening. The chance for rain and storms is 30% but some storms could be strong. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: More showers and clouds are possible with cooler air moving in. Highs will briefly reach the mid 70s.

