NB I-75 ramps closing between Schaefer and Vernor Highway for Rouge River project

(WXYZ) - Beginning Monday, a 6-mile stretch of northbound I-75 will have ramp closures from Schaefer Highway to Vernor Highway.

The following exits will be closed: Springwells Street, Waterman Street, Livernois Avenue, Clark Avenue and W. Grand Boulevard.

The exit to the Ambassador Bridge will be open.

Southbound I-75 is closed from I-96 to the US-24 (Telegraph Road) connector for the I-75 River Rouge Bridge project from southwest Detroit to Brownstown Township. One lane is open for local traffic from south of I-96 to Livernois Avenue.

The work taking place on this area of I-75 is part of the overall "75Rouge: Detroit-Downriver Connection" project, a $220 million bridge project that involves removing and replacing concrete (equivalent to approximately 24 football fields of concrete) on the Rouge River Bridge, the largest bridge in Michigan in both length and width. Work also includes removing and rebuilding the Goddard Road bridges and repairs on 11 other Downriver bridges.

Drivers are advised that there are local county projects affecting the intersection of Dix-Toledo, Allen, and Pennsylvania roads near the Dix-Toledo Road ramp leading to southbound I-75. Heavy traffic and long delays should be expected, and drivers are strongly advised to use M-85 (Fort Street) as a detour route.

