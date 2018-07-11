New viral dance craze will have you doing the Shiggy

(WXYZ) - Every summer, like clockwork, there seems to be a new viral dance craze… and this one may have you asking your kids, “who is Keke?”

Credit for this summer’s dance challenge goes to rapper Drake and an Instagram star who goes by the name of “The Shiggy Show.”

The challenge took off after Internet comedian Shiggy posted a video of himself dancing to Drake’s new song “In My Feelings.”

He started off with some free-style moves and then interpreted the lines “Are you riding?” by pretending to steer a car and making a heart with his hands for lyrics “Keke, do you love me?”

It's not just celebrities taking on the challenge.

