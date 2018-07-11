New viral dance craze will have you doing the Shiggy

Fair
(WXYZ) - Every summer, like clockwork, there seems to be a new viral dance craze… and this one may have you asking your kids, “who is Keke?”
Credit for this summer’s dance challenge goes to rapper Drake and an Instagram star who goes by the name of “The Shiggy Show.”
The challenge took off after Internet comedian Shiggy posted a video of himself dancing to Drake’s new song “In My Feelings.”
He started off with some free-style moves and then interpreted the lines “Are you riding?” by pretending to steer a car and making a heart with his hands for lyrics “Keke, do you love me?”
#Mood : KEKE Do You Love Me ? 😂😂😂 @champagnepapi #DoTheShiggy #InMyFeelingsA post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on Jun 29, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT
The first day back on the #ThisIsUs set got us feeling some kind of way... #InMyFeelingsChallenge #DoTheShiggy @SterlingKBrown @skelechiwatson pic.twitter.com/nVenyXSYSp— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) July 10, 2018
It's not just celebrities taking on the challenge.
When you and Bae #DoTheShiggy On Top of Cape Town on ur #Honeymoon. @DangeRussWilson #InMyFeelingsChallengeA post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 8, 2018 at 10:56am PDT
Happy 4th!!! This how I’m Pullin up to the bop-bop-barbecues all day! 🤣😂😭 @theshiggyshow Everybody get crazy wit it and hashtag #DoTheShiggy legggoo @theshiggyshowA post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jul 4, 2018 at 11:44am PDT
BEST ONE! HANDS DOWN! #InMyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/7ERd8zFvCN— jaded (@snoopxxll) July 8, 2018
What do you think? Can you master the moves? If you’re brave enough to try, go to sendit.wxyz.com and upload video of you doing the dance.
