2023 NFL Draft: Here are all of the Detroit Lions picks

(WXYZ) — The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27 from Kansas City, and the Detroit Lions have several picks as they look to improve on last season.

Detroit finished 9-8 on the season and just missed out on a playoff spot, which was good enough for a middle first-round draft pick.

However, the trade with the Los Angeles Rams a few years ago set them up well as the Rams had a bad season and got a high draft pick.

In all, they have nine total picks in the draft. Below you'll find the Detroit Lions' picks for the 2023 NFL Draft

Round 1: No. 6 (from Rams) and No. 18

Round 2: No. 48 and No. 55 (from Vikings)

Round 3: No. 81

Round 5: No. 152 and No. 159

Round 6: No. 183 and No. 194