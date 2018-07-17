Ocasio-Cortez to campaign in Michigan for gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed

(WXYZ) - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be campaigning for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed in a series of rallies in Michigan.

Ocasio-Cortez, 28, won the Democratic primary last month in a historic upset for New York's 14th Congressional District, unseating Joe Crowley, a 20-year incumbent.

She announced her endorsement for El-Sayed earlier this month, saying, "Michigan is blessed to have Abdul El-Sayed as a candidate for Governor, and I am proud to support him."

Rallies will be held from July 28-29 in Ypsilanti, Grand Rapids, Flint and Detroit.