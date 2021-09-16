Olympia Entertainment hosting job fair at Little Caesars Arena

(WXYZ) — Olympia Entertainment is hosting a job fair to fill several roles at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Candidates interested in getting paid to work at Detroit Red Wings and Pistons games, as well as live events with artists, are encouraged to attend. No reservation or appointment is needed.
The jobs are available at both LCA and Fox Theatre.
There will be on-site hiring for the following positions:
- Conversion technician
- Crowd Managers (Security)
- Ushers
- Guest Relations
- Restroom Attendants
- Box Office
- Parking Attendants
- 50/50 Raffle Ticket Seller
For additional information or to apply online, visit DistrictDetroit.com/Jobs.