Olympia Entertainment hosting job fair at Little Caesars Arena

(WXYZ) — Olympia Entertainment is hosting a job fair to fill several roles at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Candidates interested in getting paid to work at Detroit Red Wings and Pistons games, as well as live events with artists, are encouraged to attend. No reservation or appointment is needed.

The jobs are available at both LCA and Fox Theatre.

There will be on-site hiring for the following positions:

Conversion technician

Crowd Managers (Security)

Ushers

Guest Relations

Restroom Attendants

Box Office

Parking Attendants

50/50 Raffle Ticket Seller

For additional information or to apply online, visit DistrictDetroit.com/Jobs.