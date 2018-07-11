Oreo introduces new ice cream flavors for summer

Kiran Saini
8:57 AM, Jul 11, 2018
9:46 AM, Jul 11, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO - MAY 13: Oreo Cookies are seen May 13, 2003 in San Francisco. Attorney Stephen Joseph filed a lawsuit in the Marin County Superior Court May 1, 2003 seeking a ban on Oreo Cookies in California arguing that the trans fats that make the filling creamy and cookie crunchy are dangerous for children to eat. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - If you're looking for a way to get your ice cream fix, Oreo has come up with a solution.

The cookie company introduced new "Strawberry Shortcake" and "Rocky Road Trip" Oreos.

Oreo teamed up with Good Humor for the Strawberry Shortcake cookie, which features a strawberry shortcake flavored creme and strawberry flavored pieces on a Golden Oreo.

Rocky Road Trip was inspired by the classic ice cream flavor, featuring rocky road flavored creme and marshmallow bits on a chocolate Oreo.

The Strawberry Shortcake Oreos are already available in stores, but the Rocky Road Trip Oreo won't hit shelves until July 23.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top