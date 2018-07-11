Oreo introduces new ice cream flavors for summer

(WXYZ) - If you're looking for a way to get your ice cream fix, Oreo has come up with a solution.

The cookie company introduced new "Strawberry Shortcake" and "Rocky Road Trip" Oreos.

Oreo teamed up with Good Humor for the Strawberry Shortcake cookie, which features a strawberry shortcake flavored creme and strawberry flavored pieces on a Golden Oreo.

Rocky Road Trip was inspired by the classic ice cream flavor, featuring rocky road flavored creme and marshmallow bits on a chocolate Oreo.

The Strawberry Shortcake Oreos are already available in stores, but the Rocky Road Trip Oreo won't hit shelves until July 23.