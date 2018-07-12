Owner of Detroit disposal yard having trouble safely removing deer stuck behind fence

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Caught in a quandary. A Detroit business owner with a "deer" friend he can't get rid of – literally.

The doe snuck through a gate opening and now won't leave and the owner is turning to 7 Action News for help after striking out multiple times with animal agencies.

Somewhere hiding behind a sheet of metal at the disposal company is a deer. The owner and workers have been feeding it, giving it water to keep it alive. They're also trying to figure out what to do next.

A disposal yard has turned into a deer playground. Bill Koresky says the deer climbed through a gate opening, and with barbed wire above the walls, it isn't finding a way out.

"Its getting used to the commotion like I guess anything would," Koresky said. "But it still won't go out that gate."

Koresky and his wife have been making calls to multiple animal agencies, rescues, and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), hoping they'll have a solution to get the deer out of the yard safely.

"You just don't want to see animals die," Koresky said. "Even if they’re wild or not. We’ve tried calling every agency there is. They say its a wild animal, leave the gate open it will find its way back. But you have Gratiot and Van Dyke right here. It's not going to make it across the road, it's going to cause an accident."

The barbed wire above the walls isn't helping. Action News made a call to the DNR after hours. We're waiting to hear back.

Koresky added that they've declined to come out and tranquilize the deer and move it elsewhere so now he's looking for help.