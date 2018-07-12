Panda Express hiring event coming to Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Panda Express will bring its second annual career hiring event to the Motor City next week.

The Chinese kitchen is looking to fill more than 4,000 associate jobs nationwide.

Participating locations in the Detroit region include:

Fairlane Drive & Outer Drive - July 18

Grand River & Cinema - July 18

Telegraph & Stewart - July 19

Saginaw & Harriet - July 21

Middlebelt & I-96 - July 23

Hall Road & Windward - July 24

Those interested in signing up for an interview should click here to choose a time.