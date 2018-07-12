Panda Express hiring event coming to Detroit

1:37 PM, Jul 12, 2018
1:39 PM, Jul 12, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Panda Express will bring its second annual career hiring event to the Motor City next week.

The Chinese kitchen is looking to fill more than 4,000 associate jobs nationwide.

Participating locations in the Detroit region include: 

  • Fairlane Drive & Outer Drive - July 18
  • Grand River & Cinema - July 18
  • Telegraph & Stewart - July 19 
  • Saginaw & Harriet - July 21
  • Middlebelt & I-96 - July 23
  • Hall Road & Windward - July 24

Those interested in signing up for an interview should click here to choose a time. 

