Panda Express hiring event coming to Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Panda Express will bring its second annual career hiring event to the Motor City next week.
The Chinese kitchen is looking to fill more than 4,000 associate jobs nationwide.
Participating locations in the Detroit region include:
Those interested in signing up for an interview should click here to choose a time.
