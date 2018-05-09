Panera Bread offering free cup of soup with every delivery

6:17 AM, May 9, 2018
8:02 AM, May 9, 2018

(WXYZ) - Panera Bread is expanding its delivery service, and it's marking the occasion by offering a free cup of soup with every delivery.

The offer is good for Wednesday only, and you must order an item in addition to the soup, and pay a delivery fee.

Delivery will be available between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The delivery fee is typically around $3 in most markets.

To see the delivery menu and to confirm if your local Panera delivers, www.delivery.panerabread.com

The free soup code is "PANERADELIVERS."

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top