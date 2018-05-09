Panera Bread offering free cup of soup with every delivery

(WXYZ) - Panera Bread is expanding its delivery service, and it's marking the occasion by offering a free cup of soup with every delivery.

The offer is good for Wednesday only, and you must order an item in addition to the soup, and pay a delivery fee.

Delivery will be available between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The delivery fee is typically around $3 in most markets.

To see the delivery menu and to confirm if your local Panera delivers, www.delivery.panerabread.com

The free soup code is "PANERADELIVERS."