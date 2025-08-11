Pistons sign forward Javonte Green to one-year deal, per report

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Free agent forward Javonte Green and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Last season with the New Orleans Pelicans (50 games) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (18 games) , Green averaged 5.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game, while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three.

Undrafted from Radford University, Green has spent parts of seven seasons with the Boston Celtics, the Chicago Bulls, the Pelicans and Cavaliers. He's averaged 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in his career, shooting 50.9 percent from the field, 33.8 percent from three, and 74.7 percent from the free throw line.

Known as a defensive specialist, Green averaged 1.5 stocks (steals + blocks) last season and provides the Pistons with veteran wing depth.