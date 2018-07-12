Police: Body of 69-year-old woman discovered in Oak Park pool

Fair
OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Oak Park Police say the body of a 69-year-old woman was found floating in a backyard pool Wednesday night.
Police say a family member arrived at the home in the 24000 block of Sherman when the body was discovered.
Officers say there are no signs of foul play.
The Oakland County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy Thursday morning.
