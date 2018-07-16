Police chase ends in crash on Detroit's east side

Fair
HI: 89°
LO: 73°
An investigation is underway after a police chase ended in a crash early Monday on Detroit's east side.
DETROIT (WXYZ) - An investigation is underway after a police chase ended in a crash early Monday on Detroit's east side.
The crash occurred in the area of Keystone and Emery.
Police say the suspects who led officers on a chase were injured, and are at a hospital now being treated.
According to police, two cars were in a subdivision at Nine Mile and Ryan and looking suspicious, leading officers to attempt to pull them over.
The suspects then led police on a chase and then struck each other just west of Mound. Police say at least one other person is on the run.
Police say they are still investigating.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.