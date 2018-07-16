Police chase ends in crash on Detroit's east side

6:41 AM, Jul 16, 2018
An investigation is underway after a police chase ended in a crash early Monday on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - An investigation is underway after a police chase ended in a crash early Monday on Detroit's east side. 

The crash occurred in the area of Keystone and Emery.

Police say the suspects who led officers on a chase were injured, and are at a hospital now being treated.

According to police, two cars were in a subdivision at Nine Mile and Ryan and looking suspicious, leading officers to attempt to pull them over.

The suspects then led police on a chase and then struck each other just west of Mound. Police say at least one other person is on the run.

Police say they are still investigating.

