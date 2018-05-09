3-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Detroit, father arrested

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police have arrested the father of the 3-year-old boy who is in critical condition after being shot on Detroit's east side.

Parents of the victim told police that the bullet came from outside of the home around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

However, police are now saying the boy got ahold of a gun in the home. It discharged while he was handling it.

The boy's father told the police the gun belonged to him. The boy's mother is also being detained and questioned.

Police say the boy was shot in the stomach and is currently at Children's Hospital.

The gun has been recovered. No other suspects are being sought.