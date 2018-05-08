Police investigating armored truck robbery at elementary school in Troy

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - An elementary school in Troy is on lockdown following an armored truck robbery, police say.

Troy Police say the heist occurred during a routine stop at Wattles Elementary School, 3555 Ellenboro Dr. The two armored truck workers were pepper sprayed, and at least two suspects fled the scene with contents from the truck.

No injuries have been reported, and the lockdown is a cautionary measure, police say.

Stay with 7 Action News for updates.