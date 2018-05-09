Police investigating attempted break-in at Walgreens in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are looking for three men who were seen attempting to break into a pharmacy in St. Clair Shores early Wednesday morning.

The drive-through window at Walgreens on Harper near 8 Mile was busted when officers got to the scene.

Police say when officers got to the scene around 3 a.m., three men jumped in a white Cadillac Escalade and took off.

Police chased them for a short distance, but ended the chase a short time later.

The suspects are described by police as three men, with two of them wearing black hoodies and a third wearing a red hoodie.