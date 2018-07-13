1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) - One man is dead, another is in serious condition following a double shooting in Inkster.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon.

According to MSP, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Somerset. That's near Cherry Hill Dr. between Inkster and Middlebelt roads.

According to a release, two men inside of a parked silver minivan were shot.

Police say the suspects are believed to be in a red or orange Dodge Challenger. The suspects drove up to the van and the driver of the Dodge exited the vehicle and walked up to the driver of the van.

The two men spoke for a moment, police say, and the driver of the Dodge pulled out a handgun and fired into the van, striking the driver and passenger of the minivan. The suspect and his passenger then fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to Beaumont Oakwood hospital.

Police are looking for the Dodge Challenger containing two black men. Anyone with information is asked to call 877-MICH-TIP.