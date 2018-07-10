CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Mt. Clemens woman says she feels violated after a man put his hands up her shorts while grocery shopping at a Clinton Township Meijer.

Emily Koppage says she was working for a grocery delivery app called “Shipt” at the Meijer on Groesbeck Highway in Clinton Township Sunday afternoon. She says she was scanning an item when a man on a motorized scooter put his hands up and under her shorts.

“I was dumbfounded that this happened and I feel like I am going to be paranoid and I can’t even wear shorts anymore,” said Koppage.

Tuesday afternoon Koppage went to the Clinton Township Police Department to participate in a photo lineup. Police say she made a positive ID of the man they believe sexually assaulted her. Police say he is a 79-year-old man who suffers from mental illness.

Meijers sent 7 Action News the following statement:

"We take the safety of our customers very seriously and work closely with local law enforcement on all reported incidents. Our Store team responded immediately upon learning of the incident and immediately began working with the Clinton Township police department once a police report was filed."

Koppage says she wants to speak out to make sure others do the same if this ever happens to them.

“I don’t want this to happen to a little girl, 'cause I’m okay, but I don’t know if a little girl would be ok, she wouldn’t know what to do, and some people won't speak up. If this does happen to you, you need to speak up,” said Koppage.

Clinton Township Police say they are working on submitting the information they have to prosecutors to review and possibly file charges.