Police looking for man who stole two cases of Bud Light from Chesterfield Meijer

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are looking for a man who was seen stealing Bud Light from Meijer in Chesterfield Township on May 1.

The man entered the store, located at 23 Mile Road, and took two cases of Bud Light. Police say he proceeded past all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise.

He was last seen running westbound into the woods near the area of 23 Mile Road and Chesterfield Road.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his early 30s who was wearing a hunter orange camouflage ball cap with the Chevrolet logo, a black t-shirt and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Frank Unger of the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-3721.