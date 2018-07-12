Police looking for suspect in stranger danger incident in Redford Township

REDFORD TWP. (WXYZ) - Redford Township police are alerting the public to a possible stranger danger situation that occurred in the area of Plymouth and Fenton on Thursday.

According to police, a man driving a silver Ford Windstar, early 2000s model, may have been following a young girl on her bike at around 3 p.m. The vehicle reportedly followed the girl slowly while she was on her bike.

The girl then entered a store and the driver of the Ford parked in the lot. Police say the driver made no statements to the girl, but passersby noticed the activity and approached the vehicle, that's when the driver fled the location.

The driver of the Ford is described as a black man, clean shaven and in his 50s.

If you have information, contact the Redford Township Police Department.