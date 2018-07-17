Police search for family of man found dead behind Walmart in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is looking for the family of a man found deceased behind a Ypsilanti Walmart.

Monday afternoon Washtenaw Metro Dispatch received a call of a possible body behind the Walmart shopping center on Ellsworth Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found 49-year-old Alven Newsome deceased.

Officers say it appears Newsome had been living in the wooded area behind the shopping center where he was found.

Right now, there are no signs of foul play, and police believe Newsome died of natural causes.

Newsome is 5-feet 7-inches, with green eyes, gray hair, and his last known address was in Ann Arbor.

Police are looking to connect with Newsome's family. Anyone with information on Newsome's family should contact Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at (734) 994-2911.