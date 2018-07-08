Police search for suspect in Grosse Pointe Farms home invasion; ask public to avoid area

GROSS POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred in the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Ave. in Grosse Pointe Farms.

According to a release, police are searching for a black man with no shirt or a dark shirt and pigtails in his hair. Officials believe the suspect was in a tan, full-sized pickup truck. The make and model of the vehicle are unknown at this time.

Police warn the public to avoid the area as police K-9 units are searching the area for the suspect.

Action News will update this report when more information becomes available.